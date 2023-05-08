General Atlantic to deploy up to $1 billion a year in new investments in India2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 01:47 PM IST
General Atlantic, the New York-based company, has deployed $4.6 billion in India over more than two decades
Growth-equity investor General Atlantic expects to deploy up to $1 billion in new investments in India annually for the next few years, betting on businesses built around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to expand financial inclusion and increase technology usage.
