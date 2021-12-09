The Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft from Sulur with the mortal remains of Gen Bipin Rawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder will reach the Palam airbase in Delhi by 7.40 pm on Thursday, said the Indian Army in a statement.

A 'shradhanjali ceremony' for the departed is scheduled from 8.30 pm onwards, the army added.

It went on to say that positive identification of only the three mortal remains has been possible as of now due to the severity of the air crash. Their mortal remains will be released to the next of kin, for final religious rites as desired by respective families.

“The process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing. Mortal remains will be kept at the mortuary of Army Base Hospital till completion of positive identification formalities," the army said.

“Appropriate military funerals of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with close family members," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 9 pm on Thursday will pay last respects to the CDS, his wife and 11 other personnel who lost their lives in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and services chiefs would also be present.

Some of the family members of the personnel killed in the military aircraft crash will also be present.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, who were on board IAF's Mi-17V5 helicopter, died in the crash on Wednesday.

The last rites will be held in Delhi on Friday with military honours. A funeral procession will start from Kamraj Marg to Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.

The government today ordered a 'tri service' enquiry into the accident.The enquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

Both Houses of Parliament observed two-minutes silence on the demise of 13 people.According to the sources, the black box of the chopper has been recovered.Meanwhile, a team of the state's Forensic Science Department also visited the crash site.

