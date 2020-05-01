General Bipin Rawat to address press conference later today

NEW DELHI: General Bipin Rawat, chief of defence staff, will address a press conference later on Friday, with speculation rife that he could detail plans for synergy between the three services.

The rare press conference comes as the country is battling the novel coronavirus outbreak, with more than 35,000 cases confirmed cases and the death toll at 1,147.

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy reported 26 covid-19 cases within its ranks, while the Army reported 12.

Since his appointment last year as the chief of defence staff, Rawat has been talking of making changes in the way India’s military forces are structured — integrating personnel and hardware of the three services to make the forces leaner and meaner. This was to ensure that the services make optimum use of the resources at their disposal as well as are prepared for meeting new age battle challenges.

In his Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Modi had spoken of the need for increased synergy among the three services and the appointment of Rawat was seen as a step to ensure this.

