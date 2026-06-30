General Dhiraj Seth takes over as 31st Army Chief after General Upendra Dwivedi's retirement

General Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday took over as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), replacing General Upendra Dwivedi, who demitted office upon retirement. According to ANI, the change in leadership was formalised during a ceremony at the South Block Lawns in New Delhi, where the outgoing Army chief was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour.

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The appointment places General Seth at the helm of the Indian Army at a time when the force continues to focus on strengthening operational capabilities, enhancing border preparedness and accelerating military modernisation.

Veteran Armoured Corps officer takes charge As per information released by the Ministry of Defence and reported by ANI, General Seth graduated from the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, before being commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Who is General Dhiraj Seth and what role has he assumed? ⌵ General Dhiraj Seth has taken over as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi upon his retirement. 2 What were General Upendra Dwivedi's contributions during his tenure? ⌵ General Upendra Dwivedi highlighted his commitment to operational readiness and the successful execution of missions like Operation Snow Leopard and Operation Sindoor during his tenure as Army Chief. 3 How does General Dhiraj Seth's experience benefit the Indian Army? ⌵ General Seth's extensive military background, including operational command and capability development, is expected to enhance the Army's operational effectiveness and support its transformation agenda. 4 Why is the leadership transition in the Indian Army significant? ⌵ The leadership transition is significant as it occurs during a period focused on enhancing operational capabilities, border preparedness, and military modernization amid evolving security challenges. 5 What did General Dwivedi express about General Seth's leadership? ⌵ General Dwivedi expressed confidence in General Seth's leadership, describing him as a seasoned soldier capable of upholding the Army's traditions and operational excellence.

Over nearly four decades in uniform, he has held a wide range of appointments spanning operational command, strategic planning, capability development, and institutional responsibilities. The ministry said his experience has contributed to improving the Army's operational effectiveness while supporting its long-term transformation agenda.

General Seth's elevation follows a career across several key assignments, giving him experience in both field operations and higher military leadership.

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General Dwivedi expresses confidence in successor Before handing over command, General Upendra Dwivedi said he was confident that the Indian Army would continue to progress under General Seth's leadership.

According to ANI, General Dwivedi described his successor as "a seasoned soldier and a capable leader," adding that he believes the Army will continue to uphold its traditions, professionalism and operational excellence under the new chief.

He also said he was reassured about the institution's future, adding that the Army would remain committed to safeguarding the country's interests while staying prepared to respond to evolving security challenges.

Earlier in the day, General Dwivedi paid tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Separately, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) acknowledged the outgoing chief's contribution in a post on X, stating that his military career reflected dedicated service, strong leadership and a lasting contribution to the Army's ongoing transformation.

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General Dwivedi reflects on his tenure Addressing the farewell ceremony, General Dwivedi said completing more than four decades in the Indian Army had been the greatest honour of his life.

As quoted by ANI, he said his journey from Sainik School to becoming the Chief of the Army Staff had been both memorable and deeply fulfilling.

He also thanked serving personnel, veterans, military families and the people of India for their continued support, stressing that the Army's strength comes from the collective commitment of its soldiers rather than any one individual.

General Dwivedi paid homage to personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while serving the nation and said their dedication remains the foundation of the force.

Reflecting on his tenure, he said that the Army maintained a high degree of operational readiness across all sectors over the past two years. He also referred to the successful execution of Operation Snow Leopard and Operation Sindoor, saying the missions reflected the force's preparedness and professionalism, according to ANI.

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