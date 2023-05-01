General Motors lays off ‘several hundred’ full-time contract workers1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 09:47 PM IST
The contractors losing their jobs were within global product development at locations such as the company's Warren Tech Center
General Motors Co on Monday said it had cut several hundred full-time contract workers over the weekend including at its engineering hub in suburban Detroit, the latest effort by the U.S. automaker to streamline operations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×