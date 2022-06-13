Genes2Me launches CoviEasy, 10-minute self-test kit for COVID-19

Mr. Neeraj Gupta, the Founder and CEO of Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd. while commenting on the launch of product said, “Now that many of us are opting for “At home" test kits as our first line of defense against Covid, “Accuracy" becomes non-negotiable/most Important factor. We understood the need of the hour and came up with a test kit which is more than 98% accurate. Our Covieasy kit will provide almost the assurances of RT-PCR with the convenience of “at home" self-test kit. We plan to help the society with India’s most accurate kit and meet the requirement with our advanced manufacturing unit."