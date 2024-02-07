Gensol Engineering raises ₹900 crore equity from Elara and others
In January, the renewable energy and electric mobility company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹12.31 crore for the December quarter, compared to a net loss of ₹1.90 crore a year ago.
New Delhi: Renewable energy and electric mobility company Gensol Engineering Limited said it has raised a ₹900 crore in equity capital through warrants convertible into equity shares on a preferential basis.
