Gentari, GIC and Greenko founders join hands to produce, export green ammonia
Exports of green ammonia from this platform to key OECD markets such as Germany, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are expected to begin in late 2025
New Delhi: Gentari, the clean-energy arm of Malaysia’s Petronas, and AM Green, set up by the founders of Greenko, on Monday announced the signing of definitive agreements with an affiliate of GIC to produce five million tons per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia by 2030.
