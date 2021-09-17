New Delhi: Priorities of Indian GenZs have changed drastically during the covid-19 pandemic and the generation is going through a contradictory phase of both optimism and cynicism, according to a recent study by Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd’s youth brand MTV. Gen Z is defined as those born between mid-to-late 1990s and the early 2010s.

While 56% Gen Zers believe that life will be back to normal overthrowing the concept of the ‘new normal’ after covid-19 subsides, many are anxious about financial security, with 46% saying money is all that matters, up from 21% in 2019.

The survey for the MTV Youth Study 21 - Atmanirbhar by Circumstance, received responses from 26,000 people across 50 cities and the data is also based on interviews with influencers and experts tracking behaviour of the youth. The study reveals attitudes and behaviours of the youth towards education, money, career, love, content choices, and future outlook in the post-pandemic world.

Reflecting a change in perspective, 46% respondents said they would rather focus on being rich and successful instead of living a meaningful life, up from 25% in 2019.

Age-old notions of love and commitment are also changing, as 25% said they don’t believe in marriage, a figure that is up from 10% in 2019 and 8% in 2016.

“There is a unique dichotomy to the behaviour of GenZ. While many, unlike the older generation, are resilient and believe things will get better, the pandemic has also pushed them to think about material security," said Anshul Ailawadi, head, youth, music and English entertainment at Viacom18.

Another stand-out finding of the study, Ailawadi said, was the emphasis on spirituality that the young have taken to as crutches, in a world that has turned upside down. Around 70% of the respondents said they feel more in control of their life after prayer and 62% said being spiritual gives them clarity in a confusing world.

Further, 21% Gen Z feel it is most important to follow their passion instead of having a stable job, trending up exponentially from 9% in 2016.

With side-hustle or additional gigs taken up to supplement income, gaining more importance, 70% felt these are the real shot to fame and success and 69% felt they would want to earn from their hobbies. Around 74% also feel there are a lot of undiscovered careers and ways to make money.

Meanwhile, belief of young Indians in true love continues to decline. One out of every two respondents said they flirted with someone apart from their partner during the lockdown. Only 13% shared they are in a committed relationship, down from 26% in 2019 and 35% in 2016. The report says Gen Z are less likely to date someone they meet online and many believe that people treat relationships like stories – ‘here today, gone tomorrow.’

According to the study, although Gen Zers are extremely vocal on subjects of national interest, they have muted participation in on-ground events. 83% agree that political topics are part of peer conversations.

As far as media consumption goes, 21% said they watch shows as a means of escape into an imaginary world, up from 17% in 2019.

A significant majority of 67% said streaming apps allowed them to watch the content of their choice without having to pretend or fear being judged. For 66%, streaming content of their choice helps them stay expressive and free. 43% said listening to music keeps them emotionally healthy and is still the number one stressbuster.

The negativity and volatility of the world around them is leading Gen Z to seek refuge in family, religion and friends. 52% attribute their happiness to their family, up from 42% in 2019 and 13% in 2016. Around 65% of respondents said their families were the most motivating factor during the lockdown. 42% would avoid having friends who compete with them, up from 18% in 2019; 45% feel friends are only for fun, up from 25% in 2019.

Hopeful of normalcy soon, 51% said they will wait for the right opportunity to come their way instead of going after just anything that is offered to them and 74% said DIY (do-it-yourself) during the lockdown has now grown to become a habit. 82% were proud and confident about themselves after completing such tasks.

