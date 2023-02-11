Geological Survey of India to take up 111 public good projects next fiscal

New Delhi: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will take up 111 public health and public good geoscience activities with a focus on baseline data generation and mineral exploration programmes during the next financial year, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.

“For 2023-24, a total of 966 standard programmes have been finalised by GSI across five missions. The focus is on baseline data generation and mineral exploration programmes with special emphasis on strategic-critical and fertiliser minerals exploration," the mines ministry said.

Besides, GSI will take up 115 courses for training and capacity building of its employees and outside officials, including geoscientists from different states.

Founded in 1851, GSI is one of the oldest survey organisations of the world.

Over the years, GSI has continued to grow and diversify into various geoscientific activities and has made note-worthy contributions in the arena of geosciences.

Geological Survey of India has for the first time established lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi district of Jammu & Kashmir (UT).

The Ministry of Mines said on Thursday that 51 mineral blocks, including lithium and gold, were handed over to respective state governments.

Out of these 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertains to gold and other blocks pertains to commodities lke potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. spread across 11 states of Jammu & Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. The blocks were prepared based on the work carried out by GSI from field seasons 2018-19 to till date.