Geological Survey of India to take up 111 public good projects next fiscal
The focus is on baseline data generation and mineral exploration programmes with special emphasis on strategic-critical and fertiliser minerals exploration
New Delhi: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will take up 111 public health and public good geoscience activities with a focus on baseline data generation and mineral exploration programmes during the next financial year, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement.
