George Bush's verbal faux pas: Invasion of 'Iraq' brutal. Oops Ukraine | Watch viral video
Former US President George W Bush has made a significant slip of the tongue by describing the invasion of Iraq as "brutal" and "unjustified". He immediately corrected himself to say he meant to refer to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bush made this verbal faux pas while speaking in Dallas, criticizing Russia's political system.

"The result is an absence of checks and balances in Russia, and the decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq," Bush said, before correcting himself and shaking his head. "I mean, of Ukraine."

He jokingly blamed the mistake on his age as the audience burst into laughter.

In 2003, when Bush was president, the United States led an invasion of Iraq over weapons of mass destruction that were never found. The prolonged conflict killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced many more.

Bush's remarks quickly went viral on social media, gathering over six million views on Twitter alone.

The 75-year-old ex-president also compared Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Britain's wartime leader Winston Churchill, while condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching the invasion of Ukraine in February.

