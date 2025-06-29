‘George Fernandes was shackled… we refused to compromise on democracy in emergency’: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio address on Sunday, played clips of prominent voices who opposed the Emergency, using their remarks to criticise the then Congress government for its suppression of civil liberties.

Here are the top ten remarks from PM's Mann Ki Baat: 1. PM Modi emphasised that these voices should be remembered as a reminder to remain vigilant in safeguarding the Constitution. Modi stated that those who imposed the Emergency not only violated the Constitution but also undermined the independence of the judiciary, turning it into a puppet.

2. His condemnation of the Congress for the Emergency-era excesses without naming the party of the then prime minister, Indira Gandhi, came amid an ongoing bitter war of words between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, which have claimed that an undeclared Emergency prevails under the Modi government. Modi said people were tortured on a large scale during the Emergency for the 21-month period between 1975 and 1977. There are many examples which cannot be forgotten, he added.

3. He played bits of speeches of former prime minister Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and former deputy PM Jagjivan Ram related to the period. George Fernandes was shackled; he noted and recalled that anyone could be arrested under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) at that time. Students were harassed and freedom of expression throttled, he added.

4. Thousands of people were arrested and subjected to inhuman treatment, but it is the strength of Indians that they did now bow and accept any compromise with democracy, he said. “People finally won, the Emergency was lifted, and those who imposed it lost,” he said.

5. In his address to the nation through the 123rd edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat' PM Modi said, "All of you must be filled with the energy of Yoga and memories of International Yoga Day. This year too, on June 21, crores of people took part in the International Day of Yoga celebrations. It began 10 years ago, over these years, every year this tradition has become even grander than before. This also indicates that more and more people are incorporating yoga in their daily lives."

6. Modi added, “Eri Silk from Meghalaya was recently awarded GI tag... The tribes of Meghalaya, especially the Khasi community, have preserved it for generations and enriched it with their skills... The silkworms that produce this are not killed, which is why it is known as 'Ahinsa Silk'. It is a perfect product for the global market since there is an increased demand of products that don't harm the environment... This silk keeps you warm during winters and cool during summers... Women of Meghalaya are taking this to a larger scale via self-help groups.”

7. Modi stated an International Labour Organisation (ILO) report, which stated that more than 64 per cent of India's population is getting some form of social protection benefit. "Presently, most of the populace in India is taking advantage of one social protection benefit or the other and recently a very important report of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) has come out. It has been mentioned in this report that more than 64% of the population of India is now definitely availing some sort of social protection benefit or the other," Modi said.

8. India has seen a remarkable 45 percentage point increase in social security coverage over the past decade, making it the second-highest globally in terms of social protection reach. Key government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY), the e-Shram portal, and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have been instrumental in this expansion.

9. This significant rise in coverage is also expected to bolster India's position in international forums and facilitate the finalisation of social security agreements with developed countries, enhancing global cooperation and worker welfare.

10. PM Modi also mentioned the World Health Organisation report, which has declared India free from Trachoma disease and asserted that the credit behind the achievement goes to India's health workers and “Jal Jeevan Mission”. “WHO has declared Indian Trachoma-free country... This is the success of our health workers... 'Jal Jeevan' Mission has contributed to this”, PM Modi said.