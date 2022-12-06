German foreign minister meets CEC, lauds electoral management exercise

Baerbock was briefed about the extensive use of technology by ECI in the conduct of elections broadly under three verticals of voters’ participation, political parties, candidates and election machinery logistics.
New Delhi: A delegation led by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock met Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel on Tuesday. The minister appreciated the vast exercise of electoral management by ECI in the largest democracy in the world despite the challenges of diverse geography, culture and electorate.
Baerbock was accompanied by four members of Parliament, Agnieszka Brugger, Thomas Erndl, Ulrich Lechte, Andreas Larem, the German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann and other officers from her Foreign Office.
“The Election Commision of India conducts a detailed exercise for over 950 million voters across 1.1 million polling stations, co-opting 11 million polling personnel to ensure robust electoral processes for conducting free, fair, inclusive, accessible and participative elections," said Kumar.
She cast a vote through EVM during a demonstration of EVM-VVPAT functioning organized by ECI for the delegation.
“The minister and the MPs observed the security features of standalone EVMs along with rigorous administrative protocols on handling, movement, storage, operations and the process for participation of political parties at every stage of electoral processes involving EVMs," said the Election Commission.
Both India and Germany are members of the International Institute of Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA), Stockholm and the Community of Democracies, Warsaw.
“ECI’s constant endeavor is to foster a closer electoral cooperation with electoral authorities abroad alongside strengthening democratic institutions and processes with a view to deepen people-to-people linkages and promote civic education and literacy, including education for democracy. ECI under the aegis of Summit for Democracy will organize the second international conference on ‘Use of Technology & Elections Integrity’ in January 2023 ahead of the National Voters Day 2023," EC added.
