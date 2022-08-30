German student visa delay: Envoy issues guidelines

German student visa delay: Envoy issues guidelines1 min read . 30 Aug 2022
Students should go to the universities in Germany and say they will not make it in time and it is not their fault. It is the fault of the German embassy
Indian students who are to attend German universities are unlikely to join classes on time owing to visa delays, German ambassador Philipp Ackermann said. However, the situation will probably improve later this year. Issues related to visa delays are hindering travel plans to most European states and the US for Indian citizens, including thousands of students. Since the international countries opened up earlier this year, these countries have received too many visa applications owing to which there is a backlog in processing.
Acknowledging the difficulty, Ackermann said, as reported by Hindusthan Times, “It’s a big concern for us because we want the Indian citizens to get visas quickly and we know we can’t deliver in the way we want to right now."
He further pointed out, “Some students enrolled in German universities are not expected to get their visas in time for the opening of semesters this year." Currently, over 30,000 Indian students are studying in German universities and the number is growing further.
Ackermann said advised that students should directly contact the universities. “This is heartbreaking. It is very difficult for students but my advice to them is – go to the universities in Germany and say you will not make it in time and it is not your fault. It is the fault of the German embassy."
Meanwhile, the German embassy and consulates are working together to smoothen things out. “I think we are getting there. I think by the end of this year, we should be back to normal," he said.
German authorities are also contacting universities to alert them about visa problems faced by foreign students. “This is a deficiency we are very well aware of and we want to heal that process as quickly as we can," he added.
