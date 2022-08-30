German student visa delay: Envoy issues guidelines

Indian students who are to attend German universities are unlikely to join classes on time owing to visa delays, German ambassador Philipp Ackermann said. However, the situation will probably improve later this year. Issues related to visa delays are hindering travel plans to most European states and the US for Indian citizens, including thousands of students. Since the international countries opened up earlier this year, these countries have received too many visa applications owing to which there is a backlog in processing.

