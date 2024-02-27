Germany Deputy Foreign Minister “optimistic” about multi-billion dollar submarine deal with India
Lindner said that although Germany has restrictions on weapons exports, it looks favourably on applications from German firms to sell arms to India and is also looking to reform its arms export rules.
Germany’s deputy foreign minister Tobias Lindner said he is “optimistic" a multi-billion dollar submarine deal between India and Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) will go through.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message