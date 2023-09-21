The Ministry of External Affairs said that it remained in constant contact with German authorities for the repatriation of baby Ariha Shah. The child had been taken into official custody after she was accidentally hurt by her grandmother in September 2021. The MEA and Indian Embassy in Berlin have repeatedly called for the toddler's return to India over the past two years.

“German authorities have granted counsellor access to the child. We remain in constant engagement with the German authorities on this matter," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.

Earlier in August the MEA had summoned German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann and asked for the early return of the baby girl.

Sharing an update in July this year, Bagchi had stressed the need to “safeguard the child's cultural and national identity" and ensure her return.

“We remain engaged with German authorities in this regard. There are separate parallel judicial proceedings underway and we are keeping close track of that," he had said at the time.

The Indian diaspora has staged several protests seeking Ariha's return over the past two years. At the end of August many individuals – including small kids – came together in the United Kingdom to protest against her detention. They were seen carrying posters with PM Modi's face and baby Ariha Shah and chanted slogans like, "Modi ji ask Germany to send Ariha back home to India," and "Germany send Ariha home."

(With inputs from agencies)