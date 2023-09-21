'Germany granted counsellor access to baby Ariha…': MEA shares update on repatriation efforts1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 06:21 PM IST
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs is in contact with German authorities for the repatriation of baby Ariha Shah. The then seven-month-old was taken away by authorities in September 2021.
The Ministry of External Affairs said that it remained in constant contact with German authorities for the repatriation of baby Ariha Shah. The child had been taken into official custody after she was accidentally hurt by her grandmother in September 2021. The MEA and Indian Embassy in Berlin have repeatedly called for the toddler's return to India over the past two years.