Germany in new Covid 'critical' situation: health minister

"Germany is in a critical situation," he said, warning that intensive care services could get overwhelmed and cases of so-called long Covid could grow.
Lauterbach said the public and political mood was deceptive -- that "we have mastered the pandemic."
But "we cannot be satisfied with a situation where 200 to 250 people are dying a day," a toll that could worsen in the coming weeks, he argued.
Germany is planning to further ease Covid curbs from March 20, including ditching the requirement for employees to work from home whenever possible.
But it reported on Friday more than a quarter of a million new infections.
Lothar Wieler, who heads the disease control agency Robert Koch Institute, said the situation was worsening because of the more transmissible sub-variant BA.2, which now comprises more than a third of new cases in Germany.
