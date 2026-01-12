Germany offers visa free transit facility for Indian travelers passing through the country — here's what it means

Germany announced on Monday that is will provide visa free transit facility to Indian passport holders for transiting through Germany, with an aim to make travel easier for Indian nationals.

This means that Indian nationals will not longer need an airport transit visa for layovers in Germany's international transit areas to catch a connecting international flight. However, it does not automatically allow the travelers to leave the airport, enter Germany, or stay there using this facility.

The move was announced during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's first visit to India. At a joint press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Merz for the decision, calling it as a step that would not only facilitate and ease travel for Indian nationals, but also strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries.

Advertisement

Who does it benefit? Earlier, Indian nationals were required to obtain a Schengen transit visa, also known as a category A visa, even if they stayed within the international transit area at airports such as Frankfurt, Munich or Berlin. This mandate applied despite passengers not entering Germany or the wider Schengen area.

However, under the new facility, transiting will become easier for Indian passport holders, as they can now pass through German airports for onwards International connections without needing to apply for a separate transit visa.

Since the facility does not apply to travelers who are visiting Germany for tourism, business, family visits, Indian nationals will still need the appropriate visa to enter Germany or other Schengen countries.

Merz meets PM Modi in New Delhi — what's on agenda? German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited India on Monday, as part of a trip which aims to strengthen the economic and security cooperation between the European Union's largest economy and India.

Advertisement

Merz met his counterpart, Narendra Modi in the western city of Ahmedabad, which is located in the Indian prime minister’s home state of Gujarat.

Berlin and New Delhi are currently navigating a highly unstable global landscape, facing economic and geopolitical pressures from the world's two biggest economies, the United States and China.

During his trip to India, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed closer business and defense ties with New Delhi, aiming to bolster Germany's economy amid tensions with its key trading partners China and US, Bloomberg reported.