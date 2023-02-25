Prime Minister Narendra affirmed the deep relationship between India and Germany and said that the strong ties between India and Germany are based on shared democratic values of each other's interests. PM Modi made these remarks while addressing a joint press meeting with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

“India and Germany's relationship is based on the deep understanding between the two countries. We have a history of trade exchange. Germany is our biggest trading partner in Europe," PM Modi said during his address.

While acknowledging Germany as an important source of investments in India, PM Modi said “Apart from being our largest trading partner in Europe, Germany is also an important source of investment in India. The strong ties between India and Germany are based on shared democratic values of each other's interests."

PM Modi also stressed the strong people-to-people relations between the two countries and the initiatives like 'Make in India' & Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign new opportunities are opening up in all sectors.

“People-to-people relations have greatly improved between the two countries, in the last few years. Today, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors due to the 'Make in India' & Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaigns. We're encouraged by Germany's interest in these opportunities," PM Modi said.

After becoming the Chancellor of Germany in 2021, this is Scholz's first visit to India. The visit comes in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war completing one year. During the joint press meet German Challencor talked about India's enormous rise which helped the relations between India and Germany.

“India has undertaken an enormous rise and that is very good for the relations between both countries. The world is suffering because of the consequences of Russia's aggression. Ensuring food and energy supplies right now," Scholz said.

German Chancellor said that he and PM Modi share similar ideas and the leaders the cooperating and having discussion of all matters.

“A lot has changed since I visited India last time. India is indeed developing. I and PM Modi have similar ideas. We have been cooperative; we have been discussing matters. I am pleased that India has the presidency of G20 this year," he added.

Scholz called the Russia-Ukraine war as major catastrophe which violated economic principles.

“Ukraine-Russia is a major catastrophe because we know this war violates the economic principles that we all agreed to. About 1,800 German companies are active in India & have given thousands of jobs," Scholz said.

(With inputs from ANI)