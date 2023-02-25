Germany our biggest trading partner in Europe: PM Modi during joint statement with Chancellor Olaf Scholz
- After becoming the Chancellor of Germany in 2021, this is Scholz's first visit to India
- The visit comes in the backdrop of Russia-Ukraine war completing one year
Prime Minister Narendra affirmed the deep relationship between India and Germany and said that the strong ties between India and Germany are based on shared democratic values of each other's interests. PM Modi made these remarks while addressing a joint press meeting with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Hyderabad House in Delhi.
