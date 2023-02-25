Germany our biggest trading partner in Europe: PM Modi

Addressing the joint press meet at Hyderabad House in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said, “The strong ties which India and Germany share are based on shared democratic values, and a deep understanding of each other’s interests. The two countries also share a long history of cultural and economic exchanges between them. The increasing cooperation between the two largest democratic economies of the world is not only beneficial for people of both the countries, but also sends a positive message in today’s tension-ridden world."