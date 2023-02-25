Germany our biggest trading partner in Europe: PM Modi

Germany our biggest trading partner in Europe: PM Modi3 min read . 07:17 PM IST
- PM Modi said a number of important agreements were reached between business delegates accompanying the Chancellor and business leaders from India in their meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed the deep relationship between India and Germany and said that the strong ties between India and Germany are based on shared democratic values of each other’s interests.
Addressing the joint press meet at Hyderabad House in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said, “The strong ties which India and Germany share are based on shared democratic values, and a deep understanding of each other’s interests. The two countries also share a long history of cultural and economic exchanges between them. The increasing cooperation between the two largest democratic economies of the world is not only beneficial for people of both the countries, but also sends a positive message in today’s tension-ridden world."
“Along with being our largest trading partner in Europe, Germany is also an important source of investment in India. Today, due to "Make in India“ and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat“ campaign, new opportunities are opening up in all sectors in India. The interest shown by Germany in these opportunities is very encouraging for us," he added.
PM Modi said a number of important agreements were reached between business delegates accompanying the Chancellor and business leaders from India in their meeting.
“Business leaders from both countries put forward their views and suggestions in a number of important areas such as digital transformation, fintech, IT, Telecom and supply chain diversification," he said.
A number of CEOs and senior officials from prominent German companies, such as Siemens and SAP, are part of the business delegation.
PM Modi added that India has been insisting for resolving the Ukraine crisis through dialogue and diplomacy from the start and is ready to contribute to any peace process.
“Since the beginning of the developments in Ukraine, India has laid emphasis on resolving this dispute through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process," he said while addressing the briefing.
It is Scholz’s first visit to India after he became the German chancellor in December 2021. Scholz will leave for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and is scheduled to depart from the southern city at around 5:30 pm.
