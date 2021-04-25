Subscribe
Home >News >India >Germany preparing 'urgent support' for India to tackle second Covid wave: Merkel

Germany preparing 'urgent support' for India to tackle second Covid wave: Merkel

Premium
FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Angela Merkel
1 min read . 05:14 PM IST Staff Writer

Angela Merkel said on Sunday that her government was preparing emergency aid for India as the country struggles to cope with an explosion in coronavirus infections.

"To the people of India I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that Covid-19 has again brought over your communities," Merkel said in a message shared on Twitter by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

"The fight against the pandemic is our common fight. Germany stands in solidarity with India and is urgently preparing a mission of support."

