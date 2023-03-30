Germany says ‘democratic principles’ apply to Rahul Gandhi, expects ‘standards of judicial independence’2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 10:23 AM IST
Germany's comments came after the US State Department’s deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, had stated that the US was monitoring Rahul Gandhi’s case.
The German government has expressed its concern about the disqualification of Indian opposition Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, as a Lok Sabha MP, following his conviction in a defamation case. The spokesperson for the German foreign ministry stated that the government had “taken note of the verdict of first instance" against Rahul Gandhi and the “suspension of his parliamentary mandate".
