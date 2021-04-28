OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Germany ready to send large oxygen plant to India in a week

New Delhi: Germany is ready to transport a large oxygen production plant to India in about a week which will provide oxygen for quite a number of people, German ambassador to India Walter J Lindner has said.

Ambassador Lindner told ANI in an interview that a big oxygen plant will prove to be useful for India. The country is seeing a record surge in COVID-19 cases that has put strain on the health infrastructure.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Linder said they are in close contact with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Red Cross and others to see how to bring oxygen plant to the country.

"We are ready to transport a large oxygen production plant to India. This will provide oxygen for quite a number of people. We are in close contact with MEA, Red Cross, and others to see how to bring it here," the German Ambassador told ANI.

"We are working on this. Won't say it is coming in the next two-three days. Give us a week, it's about logistics. When it's here you will see it make quite a lot of difference," he added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel had said last week that they are preparing a "mission to support" India's fight against the pandemic.

"A big oxygen plant is very useful as it can be used to refill oxygen cylinders. Of course, there will also be Mobil X oxygen plants which at the moment I understand are being brought to India by the Indian Air Force," the envoy said.

He said India has helped the world during the situation created by COVID-19 by producing vaccines and medicines "and now we just need to give back to our friends".

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Finance Ministry , Ministry of Finance , North Block , new delhi ,Premium Premium

FinMin relaxes COVID-relief material import norms for Indian Red Cross

1 min read . 06:07 PM IST
Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Kuwait, New Zealand, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and UAE are some of the countries that have banned travel to and from India.Premium Premium

Covid-19: Japan imposes restrictions on travelers from India

1 min read . 06:02 PM IST
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India.Premium Premium

Covishield price for states reduced to 300 per dose: Serum CEO Adar Poonawalla

2 min read . 05:57 PM IST
'Corona curfew' to be imposed in Chandigarh from 6pm, 29th April (till 5am) every day until further ordersPremium Premium

Chandigarh announces Corona curfew amid Covid surge. Details here

1 min read . 05:53 PM IST

He urged people to get vaccinated against the virus.

"My message is - get vaccinated. It is very important. India has two 'made in India' vaccines," Lindner said

India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,293 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout