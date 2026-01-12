Germany's Uniper in long-term pact with AM Green for green ammonia offtake

New Delhi: AM Green Ammonia, backed by Greenko founders, on Monday signed a long-term agreement with Germany-based energy firm Uniper Global Commodities SE for an annual offtake of up to 500,000 tonnes of green ammonia from India.

A joint statement said that the first shipment is expected to sail as early as 2028 from AM Green Ammonia’s first 1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) plant in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The plant is currently under construction.

The development comes on a day when India and Germany exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on hydrogen integration in natural gas infrastructure.

"Uniper Global Commodities SE and AM Green Ammonia India Pvt Ltd today announced the signing of a long-term binding offtake agreement for renewable ammonia certified as a Renewable Fuel of Non Biological Origin (RFNBO)," said the joint statement.

During the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Ahmedabad on Monday, the agreement was exchanged between Michael Lewis, chief executive officer of Uniper and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, founder & group chairman of AM Green.

Significant step forward For Uniper, wth a presence in power generation, transmission and distribution business, the agreement represents a significant step forward in developing a diversified portfolio of renewable and low-carbon molecules for European customers. As a feedstock and a potential hydrogen carrier, renewable ammonia will help decarbonize industrial sectors such as chemicals, fertilizers, refining, and, over time, shipping, said the statement.

Uniper and AM Green Ammonia will work with certification bodies to ensure traceability and high integrity reporting for European end-users, it said.

Chalamalasetty, founder of Greenko Group and AM Green, said: “This partnership is a milestone for India’s role in the global energy transition. AM Green’s renewable ammonia is designed to meet stringent European RFNBO compliance standards."

"It is enabling multiple downstream sectors including ammonia, aluminium, chemicals, and other energy-intensive industries lower their emissions significantly for India and now for the world,” he said.

Uniper CEO Lewis said the agreement is a key building block in his company's strategy to provide its customers with reliable access to renewable and low carbon molecules at scale.

"Green ammonia stands out as one of the most promising solutions to decarbonise CO2- intensive production of chemicals, fertilizers and, through green hydrogen, also in refining. Importantly, it offers among the lowest CO2 avoidance costs compared to other renewable and low carbon molecules -thanks to its mature production process and the absence of carbon feedstock requirements," he said.

Green ammonia portfolio AM Green Ammonia, with AM Green, Gentari, GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) as partners, is developing a portfolio of green ammonia plants across Kakinada, Tuticorin and Kandla. The first plant of this portfolio of 1 MTPA capacity is under construction in Kakinada, which achieved its ₹12,500 crore final investment decision in 2024.

The project is supported by several players including Casale, Air Liquide, Rely, a JV between Technip Energies and John Cockerill, Toyo, Gentari, NTPC Renewables, among others.

AM Green had earlier signed agreements with other European entities Yara and RWE for offtake of green ammonia from the Kakinada plant.

Mint earlier reported that in one of India's largest transactions in India’s green energy space, alternative investment firm Stonepeak is doing due diligence to acquire up to 15% stake in AM Green’ holding company AM Green (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. (AMG Lux) in a potential deal having an equity value of around $1.4 billion.

AM Green, a dedicated platform of the Greenko Group, is focused on producing renewable hydrogen and converting it into renewable ammonia at scale, while Düsseldorf-based Uniper is a European energy company with global reach and operations in over 40 countries. It supplies energy in Europe, particularly in its core markets of Germany, the UK, Sweden, and the Netherlands. It is also a major gas trader and LNG importer.

Green ammonia is a derivative of green hydrogen. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India aims to become a green hydrogen hub with a target to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030. Europe is a potential market for India's green hydrogen with countries in the region embarking on an ambitious energy transition pathway.

The ammonia offtake agreement comes at a time when the green hydrogen demand is yet to pick up globally.