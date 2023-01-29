Germany are hoping to win their third gold medal at the FIH Hockey Men's World Cups, while Belgium are aiming to become just the fourth team, after Pakistan, Germany and Australia, to defend their title.

Catch all the live updates here:

Germany are back level. It's form man Gonzalo Peillat who buries a penalty corner into the bottom left corner beating Vanasch and bringing the Honamas back level.

Who else but Niklas Wellen! Germany win a penalty corner. Tom Grambusch's flick is blocked but falls to Wellen, the injector, he controls the high ball & finishes spectacularly above Vanasch!

Belgium sitting in deep not allowing the counter attacking opportunities that the Germans are searching for. Can the Honamas pull a goal back before half-time?

Penalty Stroke to Germany! Tom Grambusch steps up to take it. Saved by Vanasch. Grambusch goes high to the left, but Vanasch gets his stick to it. What a stunning save that is from the Belgian!

Belgium win a penalty corner and their variation catches the rushers out, but Stadler dives to his left and pulls off a brilliant save to keep Germany in this

2 quick-fire goals from van Aubel & Gougnard stuns the German defence and gives Belgium a crucial lead. Germany have been the king of comebacks though, so do not count them out

One brings two for Belgium! Simon Gougnard, all alone on the far post, taps the ball into an open goal and Belgium are flying here.

Florent van Aubel gets Belgium on the board. He latches on to a high ball in the circle and smashes it past Stadler to open the scoring for the defending champions.

Cosyns does a stellar job of rushing out in defence of the penalty corner and blocks Peillat's attempted drag flick to keep the scores level.

Germany want a penalty corner but the umpire doesn't agree. Germany are going to refer this.

The video umpire agrees with Germany and they will have the first penalty corner of the finals

Belgium are dominating possession and territory early and create dangerous circle entries twice, but the pressure is well handled and cleared by a combination of Mats and Tom Grambusch.

Germany will play in their all-black jerseys, while Belgium kit up in all-white

Both Germany and Belgium recovered from multiple deficits in their respective semifinals to earn their right to compete for the gold.

With 11 players aged above 30 and three above 35, Belgium's 'golden generation' of hockey players, who have won the 2018 World Cup and Tokyo Olympics golds, have shown that they are supremely fit and experience matters more than age.