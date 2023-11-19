Germany’s KfW Bank plans to finance India’s marquee 10K EV bus plans
KfW has held talks with the government, including the ministry of housing and urban affairs, on extending support to the project
NEW DELHI : Germany’s state-owned development bank KfW is in discussions with New Delhi to finance India’s ambitious electric mobility scheme. In August, the Union cabinet approved a ₹57,613-crore scheme to introduce 10,000 electric buses in 169 cities.
