Oscar-winning Telegu song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has won hearts all over the world. From foreign ambassadors to every nook and corner in India, from Instagram reels to celebrities, everyone has displayed a fair share of enthused make-do of the now extremely popular dance routine.

Now, the UAE residents have got the opportunity to show off their dance skills on the Oscar-winning song at the Indian embassy. The Embassy of India in UAE, on Monday, started a contest encouraging the citizens to share their dance clips on RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu' before April 16.

It said that the winners will get a chance to perform at the mission.

“Look out. 30 seconds of #NaatuNaatu can get you a chance to perform at the Embassy of India. 3 Simple steps. 1. Share your group #NaatuNaatu performance on #Instagram before Apr 16, 2. Tag & follow us on Insta (QR code below), 3. Winner performs at the Embassy," India in UAE tweeted.

The cross-cultural hit 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the prestigious Oscar for India beating "This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman," and "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

Before winning the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category.

Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for 'best foreign language film.'

The song was also released in Hindi as 'Naacho Naacho', in Tamil as 'Naattu Koothu', in Kannada as 'Halli Naatu' and in Malayalam as 'Karinthol'. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

The hook steps, performed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, went viral on social media and their energetic synchronization made the song a treat to watch.