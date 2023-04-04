Get a chance to dance on ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Indian embassy in UAE. Details here2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 05:38 AM IST
The cross-cultural hit 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the prestigious Oscar for India.
Oscar-winning Telegu song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has won hearts all over the world. From foreign ambassadors to every nook and corner in India, from Instagram reels to celebrities, everyone has displayed a fair share of enthused make-do of the now extremely popular dance routine.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×