Driving license applicants will not have to go through the tedious process of acquiring a driving license via regional transport offices (RTOs) from Thursday. The union road ministry's amended rule regarding issuance of driving licenses comes into force from today.

The transport ministry has notified new rules for accrediting driver training centres where candidates will be provided high-quality driving courses, and once the test is cleared, they will be exempted from driving tests at the time of obtaining a driving license.

High-quality training

These accredited training centres will be equipped with simulators and a dedicated driving test track to provide high-quality training to the driving applicants.

Duration for LMVs

The duration for a light motor vehicle driving course in accredited driver training centres is 29 hours in the span of maximum 4 weeks from the date of commencement of the course, the notification said, adding that the course will to be divided into theory and practice.

Duration for HMVs

Likewise, the duration for medium and heavy motor vehicle driving course in accredited driver training centres is thirty-eight hours in the span of six weeks. "These are to be divided into two segments, theory and practical," the notification said.

Drivers will also be taught some basic aspects about ethical and courteous behaviour with other road users.

Not only for LMVs and HMVs

These centers will be allowed to provide industry-specific specialised training as well. These new rules will also fulfill the shortage of skilled drivers. Lack of competent drivers is one of the major issues in the Indian roadways sector and a large number of road accidents occur due to lack of knowledge of road regulations.

Accreditation for 5 years

An accreditation granted for accredited driver training centres shall be in force for a period of five years and may be renewed.

