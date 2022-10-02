"We believe that a 35 bps rate hike in December looks imminent but beyond December it would be a touch and go. Additionally, the announcement of new projects declined to Rs. 4.35 lakh crore in Q1FY23 as compared to Rs. 5.75 lakh crore in Q4 FY22. It seems even though the intended capex announcements slowed down in Q1FY23, the working capital utilisation is still contributing to the double-digit credit growth. We need to look at this trend for the perceived growth inflation rate trade off," the SBI said in its Ecowrap report titled, RBI Rate Hike Cycle Could Extend Till Dec: A Higher Terminal Rate Coupled With A Lower GDP Growth In FY 24 To Provide Buffer For A Rate Reversal Cycle?