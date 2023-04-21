Get ready for Switch Hit – Hindustan Times' ultimate IPL quiz for cricket fans1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:53 AM IST
Registrations for Hindustan Times’ online quiz, Switch Hit, have started and will continue till 29th April.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is in full swing, and as cricket fans around the world tune in, a new quiz has been launched for young enthusiasts. The Switch Hit–Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz is an online quiz designed for students from grades 1 to 12, offering the chance to win exciting prizes and test their knowledge of one of the world's biggest T20 leagues.
