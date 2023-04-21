The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is in full swing, and as cricket fans around the world tune in, a new quiz has been launched for young enthusiasts. The Switch Hit–Hindustan Times Cricket League Quiz is an online quiz designed for students from grades 1 to 12, offering the chance to win exciting prizes and test their knowledge of one of the world's biggest T20 leagues.

Registration for the quiz, which costs INR 199, is already open and will close on 29th April, ahead of the Qualifier Round on 30th April. The top 100 participants from this round will move on to the National Semi-Final, while the top 10 will compete in the National Final, conducted on Zoom by distinguished quizmaster Meghashyam Prabodh Shirodkar.

Avinash Mudaliar, the Co-founder of HT Labs, who is behind the initiative, said, "We live in a nation where cricket is not just a popular sport. Here, it is considered as a religion. So, when the IPL kicked off in 2008, the entire country embraced it with open arms and a lot of enthusiasm. Since then, the frenzy has only gone up with each passing year. So, this time around, we at HT School decided to add to the IPL fever with what we do best: Quizzing."

The hour-long quiz will feature multiple choice (MCQ) and type-in formats, and questions will cover all aspects of the IPL. Shirodkar commented, "A quiz on one of the biggest T20 leagues in the world is a wonderful way of tapping into and rewarding the passion for this exciting brand of cricket among the kids."

While the winner and two runners-up will win IPL match tickets, the other finalists will receive IPL team jerseys and merchandise, as well as Amazon gift vouchers. The results of each round will be announced within two working days of its completion.

The quiz is expected to attract a large number of cricket-crazy students who are eager to showcase their knowledge of the game and win exciting prizes. This fun and interactive initiative is a unique way to engage with young cricket enthusiasts and celebrate their passion for the sport.