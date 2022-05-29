This summer, get ready to spend a little extra on your mango lassi and shakes as the prices of your pulpy and juicy fruit are likely to go up. According to the PTI news agency, the production of the king of fruits has been hit by around 70% in Uttar Pradesh this year due to the extreme weather conditions. The heatwave has affected the production of Lucknowi Dussehri and other varieties of mangoes.

According to Mango Growers Association of India President Insram Ali, “The production of mangoes in Uttar Pradesh ranged from 35 to 45 lakh metric tonnes every year, but this time production of 10-12 lakh metric tonnes is expected. Therefore, mango will be sold in the market at a very high price and people fond of mango will have to spend more money".

The incessant heatwave is the key reason behind the low production of mangoes this year.

“A maximum temperature of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius is required during the flowering season but this year the temperature soared to 40 degrees Celsius in March itself, damaging the mango flowers", Ali added.

According to meteorologists, the month of March was the hottest in the last 122 years while the month of April was the hottest in the last 50 years.

Ali said that the mangoes of UP are exported to many countries, including Saudi Arabia, the US, the UK, and Germany. However, this year the state will not be able to meet the domestic demand itself.

In a double whammy, mango exporters who could not send the fruit to overseas markets in the last two years due to the Covid-19-related restrictions would suffer losses this year also. "Exporters were hopeful that this time they will make good profits but the crop failure has dented their hopes," Ali added.

live Mangoes are grown in many states, including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, and Gujarat, but there is a special demand for Lucknowi Dussehri in the market. Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Hardoi, Saharanpur, Barabanki, and Sitapur are known as the mango belt of Uttar Pradesh.