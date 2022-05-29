Get ready to shell out more for your ‘mango shakes and lassi’ this summer…

This summer, get ready to spend a little extra on your mango lassi and shakes as the prices of your pulpy and juicy fruit are likely to go up. According to the PTI news agency, the production of the king of fruits has been hit by around 70% in Uttar Pradesh this year due to the extreme weather conditions. The heatwave has affected the production of Lucknowi Dussehri and other varieties of mangoes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}