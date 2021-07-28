In Union Budget 2021, the Centre had announced a plan to create a Development Financial Institution (DFI) exclusively for funding infrastructure. The Centre has planned to invest ₹111 lakh crore on over 7000 projects infra projects by 2024-25 under the National infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).

"The execution and completion of these projects will require timely finance and the requirement of funds is large," read a statement on mygov.in.

This DFI will crowd in, not elbow out, other lenders. It will not do everything itself. Therefore, it will not only be a provider of credit and credit plus services but equally, be an enabler and a catalyst for a new ecosystem for infra based on collaboration and on partnership.

Its operations will prioritize risk mitigation, product innovation, accessing green and ethical funds and helping to develop a vibrant bond market.

For creative minds

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance invites citizens to coin a name, suggest a tagline and design a logo for Development Financial Institution (DFI) which represent the spirit of the activities as described above.

Name, tagline and logo should represent the intent behind setting up of the Development Financial Institution (DFI) and be a clear marker of what it will/can do. It should in effect be like a visual signature, easy to recall and pronounce. Each of the three elements would stand out on its own but would represent, a synergized approach.

Entries for the competition are invited up to 15th August, 2021.

Entries will be evaluated on creativity, vibrancy, ability to connect with the theme, citizens and all stakeholders should reflect the spirit of New India as we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsava with India@75.

Prize details:

The winning entry will be awarded cash prizes for each category (1st, 2nd, and 3rd prize each for name, tagline, and logo)

Category, 1st Prize, 2nd Prize, 3rd Prize:

Name: Rs. 5,00,000/-, Rs. 3,00,000/- , Rs. 2,00,000/-

Tagline: Rs. 5,00,000/-, Rs. 3,00,000/- , Rs. 2,00,000/-

Logo: Rs. 5,00,000/-, Rs. 3,00,000/- , Rs. 2,00,000/-

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.