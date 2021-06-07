Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the government's plan of starting mass vaccination at booth level in a planned manner in the national capital.

"We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination to be done soon," Kejriwal announced in a press conference.

The chief minister said that the government aims to vaccinate all above the age of 45 in the next 4 weeks.

The Delhi CM further said that out of 57 lakh people in the 45 plus age group, 27 lakh have been vaccinated with the first dose. Now they will be given anti-Covid vaccines at polling booths.

"People in 45 plus age group not coming to vaccination centres on their own. So, we will now visit their homes," the Delhi CM said.

