Get vaccinated, don't heed to rumours: Gujarat CM Rupani appeals to people

Launching the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Gujarat on Saturday, state Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told people to get inoculated and stay away from rumours.

"I request you all to get vaccinated and not believe in the rumours. The vaccine will give you safety against coronavirus. Keep faith in our vaccines. The landmark launch of largest vaccination drive by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will define the victory over coronavirus," Rupani said.

During the launch of Covid-19 vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "As we have made the Covid vaccine, the world is looking at us with hope. Many countries will benefit from our experience as the immunization drive will progress."

The Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched in the state by Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, on Saturday, said, "This is probably the biggest immunisation campaign against Covid anywhere in the world. India has tremendous experience in handling such issues. We have already eradicated polio and smallpox."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged people not to believe in rumours and listen to experts who say Covid-19 vaccines are safe.

The vaccination drive, which started today, has been conducted across the country. It used Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work), an online digital platform developed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which facilitates real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries for Covid-19 vaccine.

A dedicated 24x7 call centre - 1075 - was also established for addressing the queries related to Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

