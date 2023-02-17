Shark Tank India Season 2: The popular reality show has built many entrepreneurs as the judges invested in numerous companies to help them grow and reach heights. One of the famous companies, Get-A-Way saw growth after Sharks invested ₹1 crore in the ice cream brand last season.

Jash Shah, and Pashmi Shah presented their protein-rich ice cream brand and impressed the Sharks in last season. Vineeta and Aman Gupta invested in the company and helped the entrepreneurs to make the ice cream brand popular among consumers on large scale.

In January this year, Malaika Arora Khan also invested in the company and became a brand ambassador of Get-A-Way.

Before appearing in Shark Tank India Season 1, Jash and Pashmi said that their revenue was 2.5 crores which later increased to 8 crores after Sharks invested in their company.

Recently, the entrepreneurs again appeared in Shark Tank India Season 2 and shared their success story with the audience. They said that the ice creams started going ‘out of stock’ in all the cities when got featured on Shark Tank and got investment from Vineeta and Aman Gupta.

We were earlier supplying our rich protein ice creams to four cities, but after Shark Tank, we have expanded our business to 45 cities with 160 cloud kitchens, and more than 50 employees are working in our company, they said.

Over the next two years, we want to set up about 350 cloud kitchens in different cities, Jash Shah said, adding that we are thankful that the Sharks invested in our business and gave us an idea to add ice creams to restaurants' menus.

“Aman Gupta helped us to connect with many restaurants, while Vineeta taught us organizational structure management," they added.

Jash and Pashmi also said that their mother Jimmy Shah founded the business in 2018, who made ice creams healthier by adding whey protein into it. After taking inspiration from their mother, they started making their own sugar-free icream with ₹10 lakh funding from the family to launch the guilt-free dessert brand.