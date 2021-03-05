Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) released a gazette notification where it listed 18 licence-related contactless services that can be availed through Aadhaar authentication.
The process to get a driving licence, learner or full, or even getting a vehicle's registration certificate has been made simpler as the Centre has issued a notification on Thursday to start the digitalisation process of as many as 18 RTO services.
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) released a gazette notification where it listed 18 licence-related contactless services that can be availed through Aadhaar authentication.
The official order states, "till the time an Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits of contactless services shall be given in such individual subject to the production of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip."
The services that are included in this list are:
1) Learner’s License
2) Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required
3) Duplicate Driving License
4) Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration