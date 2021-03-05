OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Getting driving licence, RC made easier through Aadhaar. 5 points

The process to get a driving licence, learner or full, or even getting a vehicle's registration certificate has been made simpler as the Centre has issued a notification on Thursday to start the digitalisation process of as many as 18 RTO services.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) released a gazette notification where it listed 18 licence-related contactless services that can be availed through Aadhaar authentication.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The WHO team outside the Huanan Seafood Market on their field visit in Wuhan, China, Jan. 31, 2021.

WHO investigators to scrap plans for interim report on probe of covid-19 origins

6 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Residents around Bellandur lake were left in a tizzy after a fire was spotted in the area.

Karnataka: Fire breaks out at Bellandur Lake, fire engines on spot

1 min read . 10:08 AM IST
Visakhapatnam: Vizag Steel Plant employees and trade union members stage a protest against the central government's decision of privatization of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), in Visakhapatnam, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_05_2021_000139B)

Bandh observed in Andhra against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a Covid-19 testing center

Covid-19 update: Active cases rise for third day in a row, daily deaths cross 100

1 min read . 09:46 AM IST

The official order states, "till the time an Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits of contactless services shall be given in such individual subject to the production of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip."

The services that are included in this list are:

1) Learner’s License

2) Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required

3) Duplicate Driving License

4) Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration

TRENDING STORIESSee All

5) Issue of International Driving Permit

6) Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License

7) Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle

8) Application for Registration of motor vehicle with fully built body

9) Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration

10) Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration

11) Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle

12) Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle

13) Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration

14) Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre.

15) Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer

16) Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer

17) Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement

18) Termination of hire-purchase agreement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout