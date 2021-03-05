Getting driving licence, RC made easier through Aadhaar. 5 points

The process to get a driving licence, learner or full, or even getting a vehicle's registration certificate has been made simpler as the Centre has issued a notification on Thursday to start the digitalisation process of as many as 18 RTO services.
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) released a gazette notification where it listed 18 licence-related contactless services that can be availed through Aadhaar authentication.
The official order states, "till the time an Aadhaar is assigned to the individual, benefits of contactless services shall be given in such individual subject to the production of Aadhaar Enrolment ID slip."
The services that are included in this list are:
2) Renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required
3) Duplicate Driving License
4) Change of Address in Driving License and Certificate of Registration
5) Issue of International Driving Permit
6) Surrender of Class of Vehicle from License
7) Application for Temporary Registration of motor vehicle
8) Application for Registration of motor vehicle with fully built body
9) Application for issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration
10) Application for Grant of NOC for Certificate of Registration
11) Notice of Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
12) Application for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle
13) Intimation of Change of Address in Certificate of Registration
14) Application for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver training centre.
15) Application for registration of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
16) Application for assignment of Fresh Registration Mark of motor vehicle of Diplomatic Officer
17) Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement
18) Termination of hire-purchase agreement.