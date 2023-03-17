Getting less than 6 hours of sleep? How Covid-19 negatively impacted our sleep pattern2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 05:25 PM IST
COVID-19 worsens sleep patterns for 28% of people, and recovery does not guarantee improved sleep due to ongoing inflammation, respiratory issues, and sleep apnea.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the sleep patterns of Indian citizens, according to a recent study by LocalCircles. Over 39,000 respondents across 309 districts in India participated in the study, which found that 55% of those surveyed are getting less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. This percentage has increased from 50% in 2022, despite the Omicron variant being less severe than its predecessors.
