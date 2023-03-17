The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the sleep patterns of Indian citizens, according to a recent study by LocalCircles. Over 39,000 respondents across 309 districts in India participated in the study, which found that 55% of those surveyed are getting less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. This percentage has increased from 50% in 2022, despite the Omicron variant being less severe than its predecessors.

What factors affect our sleep?

The study also revealed that interruptions during sleep time are common, with 61% of respondents experiencing interruptions due to the need to use the washroom. Other factors that contribute to sleep interruptions include going to bed late, scheduled/household activities in the early morning, medical conditions such as sleep apnea, interruptions from children or parents, mobile phone-related interruptions, uncomfortable beds/mattresses, and unspecified interruptions.

How thee virus can affect our sleep pattern?

Interestingly, the study found that 28% of those surveyed reported a deterioration in their sleep pattern since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. New studies suggest that even after recovery from COVID-19, individuals may continue to face difficulty sleeping, regardless of whether they had a mild, moderate, or severe case of the virus. This may explain some of the sleep-related disruptions, particularly those related to sleep apnea and other unknown factors.

Furthermore, while 59% of respondents reported no change in the quality of their sleep since the COVID-19 pandemic, 7% said their sleep quality had improved due to an improved work-life balance from working from home. However, 28% of respondents admitted that their sleep pattern had worsened, and 6% did not provide a clear response.

Overall, the study highlights the need for interventions to improve the sleep quality of Indian citizens. With the pandemic still ongoing and its effects likely to linger for some time, it is important to address the factors that contribute to sleep disruptions and find ways to promote healthy sleep habits.