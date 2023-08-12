‘Ghamandiya alliance’: PM Modi mocks Opposition's retreat during no-confidence motion1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 01:42 PM IST
PM Modi mocked the Opposition alliance, accusing them of cowardice during no-confidence motion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on August 12, minced no words as he derided the Opposition's recent "ghamandiya" (arrogant) alliance, accusing them of cowardice during a no-confidence motion. This motion, aimed at questioning his leadership, faced a crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha last week.