Addressing the Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal via video conference, Modi recounted the dramatic events in Parliament, claiming that the Opposition abandoned their own motion midway, unable to face the prospect of a vote. "The truth is that the opposition got scared of voting on no-confidence motion. Had there been voting, the 'ghamandiya' alliance would have been exposed," ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.