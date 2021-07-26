The Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul is unlikely to fold under Taliban pressure but the coming months will be crucial in determining the future of the war torn country, is India’s assessment according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Afghan security forces seemed to be losing momentum in the beginning – after the beginning of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. But with a revamp of the security apparatus including the appointment of a new defence minister, the Afghan security forces are reorienting their strategy focusing on 8-10 important cities and their aim will be to consolidate those areas. As long as the Afghan security forces are paid their salaries and were directed by a capable leadership, they can fend off the Taliban, is the Indian assessment.

It is in this context that the calls for support from Afghanistan to the international community should be seen, the person cited above said adding the US had committed some $3.3 billion in support of Afghanistan.

The weaknesses of the Afghan security forces have included the lack of air support that disappeared after the US withdrew its troops and some gaps in intelligence. The US and international troops had stepped back from security duties in 2014 with the Afghan security forces shouldering the responsibility. But they were given invaluable air support by the US-led troops.

According to the Indian assessment, the Taliban are in control of 45-50% of Afghan territory. In the initial phase, their strategy is focused on capturing rural areas of Afghanistan. Once the US withdraws completely, by the end of August, the Taliban is likely to begin the next phase of their military campaign that includes targeting urban centres and provincial capitals, the person cited above said. There is a lot of contestation on both sides.

The Taliban’s focus on capturing border points with Pakistan, Iran, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan is aimed at ensuring revenue for themselves by controlling border trade and taxes as well imparting legitimacy to themselves, is the Indian assessment.

The Taliban was buying itself time by strengthening its position on the ground. Their core beliefs and ideology remains unchanged is India’s view. With many countries coming round to the view that they would not recognise the Taliban if they took power by force, the group was sending delegations to countries neighbouring Afghanistan, the person cited above said.

India’s policy has been to keep a close watch on the situation in Afghanistan which New Delhi considers part of its extended neighbourhood. New Delhi has been wary of the Pakistan backed Taliban coming to power though New Delhi has recently opened channels of communication with some elements of the group. New Delhi has also simultaneously reached out to the Pastuns, Hazaras, Uzbeks and Tajiks – the main ethnic groups in Afghanistan. Parallely, India has been engaged with Afghanistan’s neighbours – Iran, Central Asian countries and the Gulf nations as well as Russia.

The person cited above clarified that India was supporting the president of Afghanistan who had come to power through a democratic process.

Though countries in Afghanistan’s neighbourhood were wary of the US presence, they had now changed tack and were critical of the US withdrawal, the person cited above said. All the countries were worried about the Taliban ideology spilling over the borders into Central Asia or elsewere. There were also concerns about human rights and women’s rights.

But there were difference in perception among all of Afghanistan’s neighbours about how to approach the Taliban. While Russia viewed the group as one that could contain the influence of the Islamic State others like Tajikistan were worried about an Islamic Emirate at its doorstep.

For the future, one of the scenarios was that warring sides in Afghanistan reached a power sharing agreement which would most likely be fragile. Or the country could be headed into a civil war.

Having pulled out the bulk of their forces, the US-led international team, which has been in the country since 2001, was hoping for a peace agreement which though fragile would impart some semblance of order, is the Indian assessment. For this though, a military stalemate was key with the Taliban realizing that they could not win over the whole country.

In the event of a civil war, there would be an exodus of refugees—something Afghanistan’s neighbours were worried about. Europe for instance was worried about an influx of refugees through Turkey.

The Taliban too were learning from their past mistakes – with delegations visiting Afghanistan’s neighbours assuaging their concerns. This was aimed at imparting legitimacy to the group that was recognized only by Pakistan, the UAE and Saudi Arabia while in power between 1996-2001.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.