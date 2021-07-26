Ghani govt unlikely to fold under Taliban pressure

The Afghan security forces seemed to be losing momentum in the beginning – after the beginning of the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. But with a revamp of the security apparatus including the appointment of a new defence minister, the Afghan security forces are reorienting their strategy focusing on 8-10 important cities and their aim will be to consolidate those areas. As long as the Afghan security forces are paid their salaries and were directed by a capable leadership, they can fend off the Taliban, is the Indian assessment.

