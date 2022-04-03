'Ghat mein haat': Centre mulls tourism project along Ganga to boost economy

"We have constructed many ghats along the river. One hundred and sixty four ghats have been built but there is no one to manage and maintain these. Then we thought why don't we link these ghats to local livelihoods? We can ask some unit to conduct 'aartis' there every day so there is something to attract tourists. Then we can also have 'haats' (markets) there. Farmers can come every week to sell their produce at these ghats. We are calling that programme 'ghat mein haat'," the official said.

