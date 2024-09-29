Ghazal Alagh, Alakh Pandey & Tarun Mehta among first-time entrepreneurs and founders in Hurun India under35s list

First-time entrepreneurs and startup founders like Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Alakh Pandey of ed-tech startup Physics Wallah, and Tarun Mehta of Ather Energy are listed among Hurun India's Under 35 list 2024.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published29 Sep 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Hurun India released the list on Thursday, September 26, naming Ghazal Alagh, Alakh Pandey, and others.
Hurun India released the list on Thursday, September 26, naming Ghazal Alagh, Alakh Pandey, and others. (X/@GhazalAlagh)

First-time entrepreneurs and startup founders like Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Alakh Pandey of ed-tech startup Physics Wallah, and Tarun Mehta of Ather Energy are listed among Hurun India's Under 35 list 2024.

Alakh Pandey, the founder of ed-tech startup Physics Walla, is among the most popular names in the online education sector. Pandey started the company from scratch as a first-generation entrepreneur.

Also Read | Isha Ambani and Parita Parekh among youngest women on Hurun India under-35 list

Along with Pandey, Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of Mamaearth, a skincare brand which is prominent as one of the fastest-growing brands in natural and toxin-free products.

The Hurun India's Under 35 list includes sons and daughters of traditionally rich corporates, first-time entrepreneurs, and startup founders. As India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, a new way of entrepreneurs is fuelling the nation's rise. These young entrepreneurs drive innovation, create jobs, and shape the economy's future.

“We estimate that each of our Under-30 entrepreneurs has built businesses valued at around $10 million, while our more experienced Under-35 cohort showcases enterprises worth approximately $50 million, with some achieving valuations up to a hundred times that,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher at Hurun India in the release.

Also Read | Upcoming IPOs: 3 issues, 12 listings to keep primary market buzzing this week

Entrepreneurs and Founders in the list:

According to the data, the list also includes prominent entrepreneurs and names in the industry, such as Nishanth KS of Pocket FM, Vidit Aatrey of Meesho, Isha Ambani, non-executive director of Reliance Retail, Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder of ShareChat, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Anjali Merchant.

Ankush Sachdeva, the Delhi-based entrepreneur, is the youngest to be featured on this list at the age of 31. He co-founded ShareChat and created a platform that caters to regional language users. With a user base of millions, it has carved out its niche in India's social media space.

Also Read | IIFA Awards 2024 winners full list: Aishwarya Rai is ’best actor’ for PS II

Neetish Sarda, 31, the founder of Smartworks, has secured the spot on the list as the founder of the rapidly growing company in the real estate and co-working sector. Rishi Raj Rathore of Arzooo and Raghav Bagai of Sociowash are other prominent names in the industry who have redefined the retail sector by helping small stores compete with e-commerce giants, per an ANI report. 

Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh, both at the age of 33, were featured in the list as the founders of the ed-tech company Unacademy. Unacademy has grown into one of India's largest learning platforms, as per the report.

Entrepreneurs ranged from 41 cities, and first-generation founders made up 82 per cent of Hurun India's list. The list has heavyweights from the city of Bengaluru and Mumbai, having overall 29 and 26 entrepreneurs, respectively, according to the report.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Sep 2024, 04:05 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaGhazal Alagh, Alakh Pandey & Tarun Mehta among first-time entrepreneurs and founders in Hurun India under35s list

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    179.90
    03:58 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    8.4 (4.9%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.50
    03:59 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    0.9 (0.54%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    293.35
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    3 (1.03%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    654.85
    03:50 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    42.35 (6.91%)

    Kalpataru Projects International share price

    1,405.90
    03:52 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    86.3 (6.54%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    367.30
    03:57 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    22.2 (6.43%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,859.40
    03:41 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    165.75 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,415.00-60.00
      Chennai
      77,421.00-60.00
      Delhi
      77,573.00-60.00
      Kolkata
      77,425.00-60.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.