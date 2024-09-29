Ghazal Alagh, Alakh Pandey & Tarun Mehta among first-time entrepreneurs and founders in Hurun India under35s list

First-time entrepreneurs and startup founders like Ghazal Alagh of Mamaearth, Alakh Pandey of ed-tech startup Physics Wallah, and Tarun Mehta of Ather Energy are listed among Hurun India's Under 35 list 2024.

Alakh Pandey, the founder of ed-tech startup Physics Walla, is among the most popular names in the online education sector. Pandey started the company from scratch as a first-generation entrepreneur.

Along with Pandey, Ghazal Alagh is the co-founder of Mamaearth, a skincare brand which is prominent as one of the fastest-growing brands in natural and toxin-free products.

The Hurun India's Under 35 list includes sons and daughters of traditionally rich corporates, first-time entrepreneurs, and startup founders. As India is emerging as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, a new way of entrepreneurs is fuelling the nation's rise. These young entrepreneurs drive innovation, create jobs, and shape the economy's future.

“We estimate that each of our Under-30 entrepreneurs has built businesses valued at around $10 million, while our more experienced Under-35 cohort showcases enterprises worth approximately $50 million, with some achieving valuations up to a hundred times that,” said Anas Rahman Junaid, managing director and chief researcher at Hurun India in the release.

Entrepreneurs and Founders in the list: According to the data, the list also includes prominent entrepreneurs and names in the industry, such as Nishanth KS of Pocket FM, Vidit Aatrey of Meesho, Isha Ambani, non-executive director of Reliance Retail, Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder of ShareChat, Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Anjali Merchant.

Ankush Sachdeva, the Delhi-based entrepreneur, is the youngest to be featured on this list at the age of 31. He co-founded ShareChat and created a platform that caters to regional language users. With a user base of millions, it has carved out its niche in India's social media space.

Neetish Sarda, 31, the founder of Smartworks, has secured the spot on the list as the founder of the rapidly growing company in the real estate and co-working sector. Rishi Raj Rathore of Arzooo and Raghav Bagai of Sociowash are other prominent names in the industry who have redefined the retail sector by helping small stores compete with e-commerce giants, per an ANI report.

Roman Saini and Hemesh Singh, both at the age of 33, were featured in the list as the founders of the ed-tech company Unacademy. Unacademy has grown into one of India's largest learning platforms, as per the report.