OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Ghaziabad: Around 77,000 migrant workers sent home, says district admin

The district administration here on Tuesday said around 77,000 migrant workers were sent home in over 1,500 buses.

Though the workers had started returning home after a rise in coronavirus cases, their number swelled after the Delhi government imposed a week-long lockdown on Monday, an official said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

According to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, around 77,000 workers were sent to their destinations in 1,537 buses.

Pandey said the buses were operated from the ISBT, Anand Vihar, Kashmir Gate, and the Kaushambi bus stand.

Teams of officials from the Health Department and police were deployed for the task, which turned challenging due to the sudden announcement of lockdown in Delhi, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout