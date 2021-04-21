Ghaziabad: Around 77,000 migrant workers sent home, says district admin

According to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, around 77,000 workers were sent to their destinations in 1,537 buses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The district administration here on Tuesday said around 77,000 migrant workers were sent home in over 1,500 buses.

The district administration here on Tuesday said around 77,000 migrant workers were sent home in over 1,500 buses.

According to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, around 77,000 workers were sent to their destinations in 1,537 buses.

Pandey said the buses were operated from the ISBT, Anand Vihar, Kashmir Gate, and the Kaushambi bus stand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Teams of officials from the Health Department and police were deployed for the task, which turned challenging due to the sudden announcement of lockdown in Delhi, he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}