Home > News > India > Ghaziabad-Delhi border sealed again, essential services personnel allowed

GHAZIABAD : The Ghaziabad administration on Monday sealed its border with Delhi again in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus in the district in the last few days, according to an official order.

Essential services including doctors, paramedical staff, police, bank employees and media personnel are allowed to move across the two cities after showing identity cards, the order stated.

“There has been a rise in covid-19 cases in recent days. A major part of these increased cases are linked to people commuting between Delhi and Ghaziabad.

"Hence, on the recommendation of the chief medical officer (CMO), it has been decided to seal the Delhi-Ghaziabad borders like it was done earlier (April 26)," District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

The restriction would be in place till next order, he said in a statement.

Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 227 cases of covid-19 till Sunday evening, according to an official statement.

The district has 18 hotspots while the entire urban Ghaziabad has been categorised as a ‘red zone’, it added.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Workers clean dresses outside their shop in Ghaziabad, Saturday, May 23, 2020. (PTI)

Newspaper vendors, domestic helps permitted to enter societies in Ghaziabad

1 min read . 24 May 2020
This high power demand from the national capital this summer comes in the backdrop of north-west India continuing to reel under a searing heatwave. (REUTERS)

Heatwave makes Delhi 'electricity demand soar to season' high

3 min read . 06:11 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout