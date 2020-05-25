Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Ghaziabad-Delhi border sealed again, essential services personnel allowed
The restriction would be in place till next order, he said in a statement.

Ghaziabad-Delhi border sealed again, essential services personnel allowed

1 min read . 07:03 PM IST PTI

  • The restriction would be in place till next order, he said in a statement
  • Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 227 cases of covid-19 till Sunday evening, according to an official statement

GHAZIABAD : The Ghaziabad administration on Monday sealed its border with Delhi again in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus in the district in the last few days, according to an official order.

The Ghaziabad administration on Monday sealed its border with Delhi again in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus in the district in the last few days, according to an official order.

Essential services including doctors, paramedical staff, police, bank employees and media personnel are allowed to move across the two cities after showing identity cards, the order stated.

Essential services including doctors, paramedical staff, police, bank employees and media personnel are allowed to move across the two cities after showing identity cards, the order stated.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“There has been a rise in covid-19 cases in recent days. A major part of these increased cases are linked to people commuting between Delhi and Ghaziabad.

"Hence, on the recommendation of the chief medical officer (CMO), it has been decided to seal the Delhi-Ghaziabad borders like it was done earlier (April 26)," District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

The restriction would be in place till next order, he said in a statement.

Ghaziabad in western Uttar Pradesh has recorded 227 cases of covid-19 till Sunday evening, according to an official statement.

The district has 18 hotspots while the entire urban Ghaziabad has been categorised as a ‘red zone’, it added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated