Ghaziabad: House fire claims five lives including two children in Loni area

Five people, including a seven-month-old child, died in a fire in Loni. The injured woman and child were hospitalized. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First Published07:16 AM IST
Five people including a seven-month-old child were killed in a massive fire in a house in the Behta Hajipur village of the Loni border area in the Ghaziabad district last night.

As reported by ANI, “the fire was doused and two injured including a woman and a child were admitted to a hospital,” Additional Police Commissioner of Ghaziabad, Dinesh Kumar P, said.

 

Providing information regarding the fire, he said, “Late in the night (June 12), we received information that a fire has broken out in a house in the Loni area and people are trapped. On receiving the information, police and fire brigade reached the spot immediately.”

Giving more details about the tragic incident, Dinesh P said, “A woman and a child were injured and they have been moved to the hospital. The fire spread from the ground floor to the higher storeys. The people on the first and second floors were tapped. Five people have lost their lives and they are being identified. The deceased include children, adults as well as old people. A seven-year-old girl and a seven-month-old child also died in the incident. The ones who are injured are receiving treatment.”

Asserting that the reason behind the fire would be determined after inquiry, the Additional Police Commissioner said, “According to some people, there were foam cubes in the house and because of that, the fire spread more aggressively. However, the real cause of the fire would be determined in the morning after inquiry.”

(With inputs from ANI)

